Police probing claim of patient’s missing jewellery while being treated at HTJ

SEREMBAN: Police are investigating a man’s claim that his mother’s gold jewellery went missing while receiving treatment at Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital, here, yesterday.

Seremban district police deputy chief, Supt Mohd Rosli Ishak said the case investigation was conducted after a report was lodged by the woman’s son, aged 31, at 5.11 pm yesterday.

He said the man made the police report as he was upset over his deceased mother’s missing jewellery when he came to the hospital to claim her remains.

“The investigation is still ongoing under Section 380 of the Penal Code,” he said when contacted by Bernama, here, today

A news portal today reported the man’s claim of realising his mother’s missing jewellery when he came to claim her remains yesterday, while the hospital only gave him a form stating that the deceased’s personal belonging found on her was a only a gold ring.

He claimed that his mother was still wearing her gold chain, earrings, three bangles and a ring when he and his elder sister took their mother to the Emergency Section of HTJ when she was having fever and breathing difficulties last Sunday.

However, their mother died the same day she was brought to the hospital. — Bernama