Police probing into claims that immigration officer injured during fitness test

IPOH: Police are investigating a report from an immigration officer who claimed to have been injured during a fitness test for officers and members of the Special Tactical Team (PASTAK) at the Temporary Immigration Depot in Bidor.

Perak Police Chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said police received the report on the incident from the victim at about 2 am on Friday.

He said the police investigation found that the incident happened at 9.30 am on March 9, which is the last day of the test, and the complainant and two trainees were ordered by the suspect, believed to be a senior officer, to do 20 push-ups.

“While doing the push-ups, the suspect was alleged to have stepped on the back of the complainant’s neck causing him to fall and sustain injuries to his nose, a broken front tooth, wounds to his gums and lips,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Yusri said the complainant had sought treatment at the Emergency Department of Shah Alam Hospital, Selangor.

“We have summoned the suspect and all those involved in the incident to assist in the investigation under Section 325 of the Penal Code,” he added. -Bernama