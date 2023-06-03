Police probing ‘Mentega Terbang’ film: Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have received eight reports throughout the country on the controversial film “Mentega Terbang” and have opened an investigation paper on the case.

Police secretary Datuk Noorsiah Saaduddin said Bukit Aman’s Classified Crime Investigation Unit (USJT) D5 was investigating the case under Section 298A and Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“The case is still under investigation by USJT and any developments will be announced later,” she said in a statement today.

“Mentega Terbang”, available for free viewing on digital streaming platforms, has been objected to by Muslims in the country for allegedly containing elements of religious pluralism which can affect their faith. -Bernama