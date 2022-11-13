Police probing paint-sprayed poster incident

ALOR SETAR: The police are investigating a report regarding a paint-sprayed poster of a Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Jerai parliamentary seat early this morning.

Yan district police chief Supt, Shahnaz Akhtar Haji, said that police received a report regarding the incident of Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom’s poster being splashed with black paint at about 12.35 am.

“The report was lodged by a member of Umno Jerai Division Committee after being informed about it by the Election Commission (EC) monitor team.

“The results of the initial investigation found that there was black paint splashed on the candidate’s face on the poster. The investigation is ongoing and any witness can come forward and provide information to the police,” he said in a statement here today.

According to him, the incident occurred on the road shoulder of Jalan Pulau Bunting, and this area did not have closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

“Investigation papers were opened according to Section 4A(1) of the Election Offences Act 1954 and Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief.

“I would like to advise all parties not to make any provocation that could cause tension, and comply with the laws that have been set throughout the campaigning period,” he said.-Bernama