Police probing viral video of two men fighting with helmets

IPOH: Police have launched an investigation into a viral video showing two individuals attacking one another with helmets at Laluan Klebang Jaya 13, Taman Klebang Jaya here.

District police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said the police came across the video of the fight, the date and time of which has not yet been ascertained, on Facebook.

“The police call on individuals who recorded the incident or any public witness to contact ASP Norshaharah Marzuki at 010-3790508 to facilitate investigations,“ he said in a statement here today.

The 20-second video footage shows two men hitting each other with helmets before wrestling and punching in the middle of the intersection.-Bernama