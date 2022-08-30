Police probing Zahid’s speech at Umno briefing

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have received 12 reports over Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s speech at the special briefing for party leaders and members at the World Trade Centre here on Saturday.

Bukit Aman corporate communications head ACP A.Skandaguru said investigations are being handled by the classified investigation unit (D5) according to Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 (1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia (MCMC) Act 1998.

“We have received 12 reports so far and investigations are ongoing,” he said in a statement.

Yesterday, Parti Amanah Negara’s mobilisation bureau director Mohd Sany Hamzan lodged a report against Ahmad Zahid over his speech at the special briefing.

Mohd Sany claimed Ahmad Zahid’s speech had allegedly insulted and slandered the Judiciary, the Attorney General’s Chambers and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) following the Federal Court’s decision in Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s SRC International case.

Video clips and Ahmad Zahid’s speech text in the briefing later made the rounds on social media.-Bernama