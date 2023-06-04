Police raid stationery shop in Sepang suspected of storing firecrackers and fireworks

PUTRAJAYA: Police raided a stationery shop in Taman Seroja, Sepang, yesterday, which is believed to be used as a store for fireworks and firecrackers, and arrested a 33-year-old woman who is the owner of the premises.

Sepang district police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said the police found various types of firecrackers and fireworks at the premises, including 283 boxes of Happy Boom Pili Crackers, 256 boxes of Happy Boom Glories and 68 boxes of Happy Boom Thunder Clap and seized the items worth about about RM60,000 in the raid at about 7 that night.

He said an inspection found that the premises involved did not have a Pol 122 (Magazine License to Store or Store and Trade Explosives) in accordance with Regulation 17 (Temporary Magazines) of the Explosives Rules 1923 which is the Permit to Store Fireworks and Firecrackers.

“The premises have also violated the permit conditions set by the police,“ he said in a statement today.

There were also conditional and unapproved fireworks and firecrackers found at the premises such as 192 units of Happy Boom Shoot Cake, 58 units of Happy Boom Assorted Celebration Cake Repeater and 33 packs of Happy Boom Red Cracker, he said.

He said the case was investigated under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957.

The local woman will be released today on police bail, he said. -Bernama