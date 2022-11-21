Police receive 3,417 reports on GE15 offences nationwide: Hazani

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 3,417 reports were received by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) throughout the 15th general election (GE15) starting from Nov 4 until yesterday.

Of that number, PDRM GE15 operations director Datuk Seri Hazani Ghazali (pix) said Kedah recorded the highest number of offences at 447, followed by 433 reports each in Selangor and Pahang, Kelantan (429); Perak (334) and Johor (299).

According to him, a total of 228 reports were received in Negeri Sembilan, Kuala Lumpur (218); Perlis (210); Sabah (116); Sarawak (87); Penang (83); Terengganu (61) and Malacca (39).

“A total of 508 investigation papers have been opened, 149 cases have been referred to the deputy public prosecutor, six have been charged and four individuals have been sentenced,“ he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Hazani, who is also the Bukit Aman Department of Internal Security and Public Order director, said yesterday that seven investigation papers had been opened and one arrest was made in Kedah involving six men in the investigation papers dated Nov 19.

“The six individuals were among 300 supporters of several parties who were found to have gathered and waved party flags at Dataran Zero, Pekan Lama in Sungai Petani at 2.15 am, when the campaigning time ended.

“The arrest was made under Section 9 of the Election Offences Act 1954 and Section 147 of the Penal Code,“ he said.-Bernama