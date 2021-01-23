Police receive report on individual posing as Perak EXCO

IPOH: The police have received a report in connection with the case of an individual posing as Perak Industry, Investment and Corridor Development Committee chairman Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya to borrow money using WhatsApp.

Perak Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Hasbullah Abd Rahman said the report was lodged by Shahrul Zaman’s friend at the Bercham police station here at 9 pm yesterday.

“The individual was using Shahrul Zaman’s profile picture and tried to borrow some money from the complainant who got suspicious because the (fake) state executive councillor was using a different phone number which was not saved in his phone contacts,“ he told Bernama here today.

Meanwhile, Shahrul Zaman in his Facebook page said that the WhatsApp account using his photo as a profile picture was not his.

“A scammer is using my profile picture and asked for money. 010-3865922 is not my mobile number. Please all be careful,“ said Shahrul Zaman who is also Rungkup assemblyman. — Bernama