SHAH ALAM: The police have confirmed receiving two reports from a female student who claimed on social media that her school teacher had made an extreme joke, which purportedly encouraged students to commit rape.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the two reports were related to the approach of the male teacher, which was said to be unsuitable, as well as unacceptable jokes from classmates on the issue of rape.

“We have combined the reports into one investigation, because it involves one locality. We have taken the statement from the complainant (student) and school teacher.

“Currently, we are investigating and recording the statements from the complainant’s classmates to be used as additional information, or for submission to the Attorney-General’s Chambers,’’ he said after a media conference on a drug seizure here, today.

He was commenting on the developments of a case involving a Physical Fitness and Health Education (PJK) teacher at a school, who was alleged to have made an extreme joke purportedly encouraging his students to commit rape.

The claim was made by a TikTok user on Friday, who said the incident took place in her class while students were sitting for a subject that was taught by the teacher concerned.

In another development, Acryl Sani reiterated the possibility that cosmetics entrepreneur Muhammad Sajjad Kamaruz Zaman, or better known as Nur Sajat, who had an arrest warrant issued against him, was currently abroad.

He said the police could have detected and tracked Nur Sajat if he was still in the country.

‘’Nevertheless, we have not given up looking for him as it is a Syariah Court case, and the court has sought the help of the police.

‘’We have received numerous information. Some say he is in Johor, others say he is in Kelantan. We check on all the leads we receive,’’ he said.

The Syariah High Court on Feb 23 issued a warrant of arrest against Muhammad Sajjad over the failure to turn up in court for remention of a case without any valid excuse.

On Jan 6 this year, Muhammad Sajjad was charged with dressing up as a woman at a Yasin recital and prayer ceremony, which cast Islam in a bad light, at a beauty centre belonging to him in Section 17, Shah Alam, on Feb 23, 2018. — Bernama