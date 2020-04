BAGAN SERAI: Police have recorded statement from Perak state executive council (Exco) member Razman Zakaria over an alleged breach of the movement control order (MCO).

The Education, Human Capital, Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs) and Civil Society Committee chairman had his statement recorded when he was present at the Kerian district police headquarters yesterday.

Kerian district police chief Supt Omar Bakhtiar Yaacob said Razman and five others were present to have their statement recorded in connection with viral photographs of him and several individuals including a deputy minister at a feast held at a Maahad Tahfiz in Lenggong, recently.

“Personnel from the Perak police contingent headquarters took about an hour to record their respective statements,” he told a press conference here today.

Yesterday, Razman, who is Gunung Semanggol assemblyman and Perak PAS commissioner tendered an open apology to Malaysians over the issue which was posted on his Facebook page.

In another development, Omar Bakhtiar said eight individuals including four women were arrested for violating the Movement Control Order (MCO) by gambling at a house in Kampung Teluk here yesterday.

He said all the suspects, aged between 53 and 59 were detained in a raid at 4pm adding that police also seized several items including playing cards and cash amounting to RM119.

Omar Bakhtiar said all of them were remanded for two days beginning today to facilitate investigations under Section 6 (11) of the Entertainment and Places of Entertainment Enactment 1995 and Section 269 of the Penal Code.

They were also investigated under Regulation 6 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas ) Regulations 2020.