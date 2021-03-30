Police record statements from family members of celebrity, Undi 18 rally organisers

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have recorded statements from family members of a local celebrity, Neelofa and the organisers of the Undi 18 protest rally for allegedly violating the standard operating procedures (SOP) prescribed to curb the Covid-19 outbreak.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said following the allegations that the celebrity’s wedding had breached the SOP, five individuals including her family members and the wedding organisers had come forward to give their statements.

Last Sunday, Neelofa, 32 wedded independent preacher Muhammad Haris Mohd Ismail or PU Riz, 26, in a wedding reception held at a hotel that had allegedly breached the set SOP such as failure to observe the physical distancing rule.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Zainal said the organisers of the Undi 18 protest rally also came forward to give their statements in connection to the rally held in front of the Parliament building which was organised to protest the Election Commission’s delay in allowing 18-year-olds to vote.

“Eight individuals including the organisers and rally participants came to give their statements today,” he told Bernama, adding that former Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad and Ketari assemblywoman Young Syefura Othman were among those whose statements had been recorded.

On Saturday, about 200 university students and members of non-governmental organisations held the Undi 18 protest rally in front of the Parliament building, here.

Both cases were being investigated under Regulation 11, Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (Conditional Movement Control) (No. 4) 2021, he said, adding that the rally was also being investigated under Section 9 (5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 for holding an assembly without notice. — Bernama