Police record statements from Neelofa, family over alleged SOP violation

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have recorded statements from celebrity Neelofa and her family members for allegedly violating the Movement Control Order (MCO) standard operating procedures (SOPs) during Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

The family was alleged to have celebrated the first day of Aidiltfiri together at a house in Pinggir Zaaba, Taman Tun Dr Ismail here, and a video of their gathering went viral on social media.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Anuar Omar, when contacted, said police have recorded statements from the celebrity and nine other individuals and would conduct further investigation.

Earlier, a vehicle carrying the celebrity’s stepfather was seen arriving at the Brickfields District Police Headquarters (IPD) at 2.51 pm before another vehicle, believed to be carrying other family members, arrived at the location.

A check by Bernama found that the vehicles carrying the celebrity and her family members left the Brickfields IPD at around 5.40 pm.

Earlier today, Anuar said police have launched an investigation into the case after a police report was lodged over the 26-second video that was uploaded on the Instagram account of the local celebrity’s sister.

“It is believed that the video was removed from the account after it went viral on social media,” he said.

Anuar also advised the public to refrain from making any speculations over the viral video and urged them to comply with all regulations set by the government.

Anyone who violated the SOP including misusing the interstate travel permit could face legal action, he added.

The case is being investigated under Regulation 17 P.U (A) 225/2021 for violating the MCO SOP. — Bernama