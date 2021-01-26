Police reminder on Thaipusam

KUALA LUMPUR : Police issued a reminder today that only 10 people comprising of temple officials and workers are allowed to accompany the Thaipusam chariot.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said that as allowed by the government, the chariot will leave the Sri Maha Mariamman temple on Jalan Tun H.S.Lee here on a three-hour journey for the Sri Subramaniaswamy temple at Batu Caves at 3am tomorrow and will return to the former on Friday.

He said no processions, spectators or accompanying music will be allowed throughout the passage of the chariot’s movement.

Abdul Hamid said businesses are also prohibited from operating along the passage except for those with permission from the local council.

“Only five members of the temple committee and five others on duty are allowed to accompany the chariot. These conditions and stringent SOP (standard operating procedures) need to be strictly observed by all to avoid any inconveniences.” he said.

He said police will conduct survelliances and stern action will be taken against those who do not comply with the conditions and SOP.