Police report lodged against Tajuddin over alleged racist comments

GEORGE TOWN: A Penang DAP representative today lodged a police report regarding racist statements made by Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman (pix) against former Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

Seri Delima assemblyman Syerleena Abdul Rashid said she wanted the police to investigate Tajudin, as his statement allegedly touched on racial sentiments.

“In the interview, the Pasir Salak MP made several false allegations and statements that even touch on racial sentiments, which can anger the public,“ she said when met with Jelutong MP RSN Rayer after lodging a police report here today.

Earlier, Timur Laut district police chief ACP Soffian Santong confirmed that two DAP representatives made a police report regarding the matter, but refused to comment further.

Media outlets had earlier reported that Lim, who is also DAP chairman, wanted to take legal action against Tajuddin regarding the latter’s statement, made when he was a panellist on the ‘Wacana Sinar’ programme, claiming that Lim had made the Finance Ministry a Chinese temple, in addition to marginalising Malay officials.-Bernama