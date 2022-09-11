Police report lodged on alleged defamatory posting on Tapah incumbent Saravanan

IPOH: Perak police have received a report regarding an alleged defamatory social media posting on Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Tapah parliamentary seat Datuk Seri M. Saravanan (pix), said state police chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri.

“The report was lodged by a 47-year-old man at the Tapah Police Station at about 6 pm yesterday after reading the comments on Tiktok and Facebook.

“The case is being investigated under Section 505 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,“ he said in a statement.

Mohd Yusri advised that all flags, banners, posters and leaflets and social media postings must not contain any elements that tend to incite, humiliate people and disrupt public order.

“Action will be taken under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Sections 500/504/505 of the Penal Code or any other laws as appropriate against those who do so,“ he added.

Meanwhile, Mohd Yusri said 11 police reports had been received since yesterday related to the 15th General Election (G15) and that three investigation papers have been opened so far.

He said the police had also approved permit applications for 159 ceramahs (political rallies) throughout the state while three ceramahs were found to be held without permits.-Bernama