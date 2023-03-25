Police rule out foul play in death of boy who fell into drain

JOHOR BAHRU: Police ruled out any foul play in the death of a 13-year-old boy who was believed to have fallen into a big drain in Taman Ungku Tun Aminah, Skudai here yesterday.

Acting Johor Bahru Utara district police chief Supt Fariz Ammar Abdullah said the results of an autopsy conducted on the victim at Sultanah Aminah Hospital at noon found that he had died of drowning, adding that the case was classified as a sudden death pending ongoing investigations.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and three male friends, aged between 10 and 13, were on their way to play football at a field, close to where the victim was said to have fallen.

“The victim is said to have fallen into the drain after failing to cross it. The victim was swept away by strong currents caused by heavy rain and drowned,“ he said in a statement today.

Fariz Ammar said the victim's body was found 30 metres from where he fell by a team from the Skudai Fire and Rescue Department.

Yesterday, Skudai Fire and Rescue Station chief, Sr Asst Fire Supt Mohamad Riduan Akhyar was reported to have said that a teenage boy had died of drowning after falling into a two-metre deep drain at Jalan Mahkota 7, Taman Ungku Tun Aminah. -Bernama