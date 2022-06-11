Police seek public assistance to locate missing girl in PJ

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a 16-year-old girl who went missing after leaving her home in Petaling Jaya on Thursday.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said the teenager is known as Ng Siew Ting with her last known address at No. 9, Jalan PJU 10/13B Saujana Damansara, Damansara Damai, Petaling Jaya.

“We received a report from the victim's guardian. She is around 165 centimetres tall, has fair skin and shoulder-length dark hair.

“The girl was last seen wearing a T-shirt, black shorts and slippers. She was also seen carrying a purple or blue bag,“ he said in a statement today.

Information can be channelled to the investigating officer, Insp Amir Hakimi Zakaria at 012-3783178 or the district police headquarters at 03-79662222.-Bernama