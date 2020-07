JOHOR BAHRU: The police are in pursuit of a local man believed to be pimping foreign women at a boutique hotel in Tampoi, near here.

In a statement here tonight, North Johor Bahru District Police chief ACP Mohd Taib Ahmad said the man was being sought after 14 women - 13 Vietnamese and one Thai - aged between 20 and 40 were nabbed at the hotel last night (June 29).

“We also seized several branded condoms, 17 mobile phones and RM3,510 in cash, believed to be proceeds from the immoral act, from all the women involved,“ he said in a statement here tonight.

Mohd Taib also revealed that the women charged RM200 for each session, and that they sought clients via the WeChat application. -Bernama