JOHOR BAHRU: General Operations Force (GOF) personnel seized 1,800 cartons of smuggled cigarettes valued at RM380,160 inclusive of tax when they raided a house in Kampung Bindu, Tongkang Pechah, near Batu Pahat, yesterday.

GOF Central Brigade Commander SAC Muhammad Abdul Halim said two local men, aged 35 and 49, were arrested in connection with the seizure of the U2 brand cigarettes.

“The raid was conducted at about 12.30 pm with the help of the GOF Battalion 5 Intelligence Branch.

“Apart from the 1,800 cartons comprising 360,000 sticks of cigarettes, two Proton Waja cars worth RM30,000 and a Proton Gen2 valued at RM17,000, believed used for distributing the cigarettes, were also seized,” he said in a statement today.

Muhammad said the seized goods and properties, and the two suspects had been handed over to the Batu Pahat district police headquarters for investigation. -Bernama