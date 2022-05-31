Police seize 7KG syabu in Tawau

TAWAU: Police arrested a local man and seized seven kilogrammes of syabu, estimated to be worth RM258,948, in two raids here last Wednesday (May 25).

Tawau district police chief ACP Jasmin Husin said the 20-year-old suspect was arrested at a premises in Jalan Stephen Tan at 2.10 pm, while the drug was found in two plastic bags in a loud speaker at a shophouse at Batu 3 Jalan Apas at 3.40 pm on the same day.

The drug was believed to have been smuggled into the state via courier service, he told a media conference here today.

He said the suspects were in remand until June 1 for investigation for drug trafficking.-Bernama