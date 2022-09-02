Police seize contraband liquor worth RM4 mln from illegal factory

NILAI: Police raided a factory that was illegally processing liquor and seized contraband liquor worth RM4 million at Lot 3825, Jalan Broga, Kampung Orang Asli Broga, Lenggeng, near Nilai on Aug 24.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Ruslan Khalid said during the 5.30pm raid carried out by a team from the D9 division of the state police headquarters, three Myanmar nationals were detained and 22,848 cans of alcohol and equipment used from processing the alcohol worth RM182,784 was seized.

He said in a follow up operation, two local men were also detained on Aug 30 and all the suspects would be remanded to assist in investigations.

“The suspects are believed to have been using an abandoned factory for almost two years to process alcohol illegally, namely canned beer with a high content of alcohol (16 to 18 percent) for brand names like DJ Premium Strong Beer, Brew Extra Larger Manblo, Hades Beer Extra Strong Beer and Oi Premium Strong Beer.

“We believe a complete alcohol processing procedure has been carried out, right from manufacturing to packing and distribution. These contraband alcohol is produced for the local and international market with prices ranging from RM5 to RM10 a can,“ he told reporters at the factory, here today.

The modus operandi of the suspects is to identify an isolated abandoned factory for their operation and using foreign workers to carry out the operation to avoid being detected by the authorities.

Ruslan said the Myanmar nationals whose passports had expired, only used the back door for entry and exit and added that initial investigations revealed that the owner of the factory had passed away.-Bernama