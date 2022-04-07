Police seize drugs, two Vietnamese women among three detained

KUCHING: A local man and two Vietnamese women were arrested by the police last Monday for alleged possession of drugs, worth RM40,540.

Sarawak Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department deputy head Supt Wong Leong Meng, in a statement today, said the local man was arrested in an operation here at about 2.30 pm last Monday.

Following his arrest, the police raided an apartment on the same day and arrested the two Vietnamese women, aged 24 and 33, he said, adding that the police also seized 58 packets of ecstasy powder, ketamine, ecstasy pills and erimin 5 pills.

He said the police also seized a Proton car, an access card to an apartment and RM6,220.

The three of them are in remand for seven days until April 12 for investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.-Bernama