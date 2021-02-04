Police seize drugs worth over RM95,000 in Gombak

KUALA LUMPUR: Police seized an assortment of drugs worth around RM95,000 and arrested a man in a raid on a house at Jalan Gombak Batu 6 near here last Tuesday.

Gombak district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said the man, 28, was arrested with 1,000 pills suspected to be Erimin 5 and 4,000 pills suspected to be yaba pills, in addition to 17 packs of a substance suspected to be syabu.

“Early investigations found the suspect had a previous criminal record related to drug offences and that he tested positive for syabu dan amphetamine,” he said in a statement today.

He said the suspect was remanded for seven days beginning yesterday till next Tuesday to facilitate investigations under Sections 39V and 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

In other developments, Arifai said a man, aged 21, was caught by several workers when he tried to rob a hostel occupied by foreign workers in Bandar Rawang 12, Pusat Bandar Rawang near here early this morning.

He said the suspect, who was armed with a knife, was believed to have engaged in a scuffle with the workers before being tied and handed over to the police.

According to him, three workers suffered knife wounds to their bodies and hands during the scuffle. — Bernama