Police seize drugs worth RM4.2 mln, four syndicate members arrested

MELAKA: The police have crippled a drug trafficking syndicate with the seizure of 104.6 kg of drugs worth RM4.2 million, and arrest of four people, in two separate raids in Melaka and Johor on May 12 and 13.

Melaka police chief Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali said all suspects, aged between 33 and 50, including a chemist, were detained in an operation dubbed Op Passat 2, conducted with the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

He said the drugs were found inside a Volkswagen Passat car, hidden between the back seats and the boot, which was modified to avoid being detected by the authorities.

“The first arrest at about 5.30 pm on Wednesday (May 12) involved two men, who were on their way to Tanjung Kling here,” he told a press conference here today.

In the second raid at 6.24 am the next day, the police nabbed the 40-year-old chemist and his girlfriend at a house in Muar, Johor, he added.

Abdul Majid said in the second raid, police also seized three Myvi cars, jewellery and various currencies worth RM117,116.

He said the syndicate, believed to be active in drug trafficking across the country since a year ago, managed to pass roadblocks by using a fake letter from the International Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI).

“The drugs are believed to be distributed overseas,” he said, adding that the suspects were being remanded for seven days until May 19. — Bernama