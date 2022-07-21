Police seize ganja worth RM750,000

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police busted a drug trafficking syndicate after seizing 300 kilogrammes (kg) of ganja worth RM750,000, believed to have been smuggled in from Thailand, and arresting two suspects in a raid at Taman Impian on July 16.

Perlis police chief Datuk Surina Saad said the state Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (JSJN) received a public tip-off about the activities and the syndicate was believed to be smuggling ganja by sea routes before being transported by land routes using a van.

“The Perlis JSJN team followed the vehicle to Penang and later raided a house at Taman Impian here at 9 pm with the help from Bukit Aman and Penang JSJN.

“The inspection found the slabs of drugs hidden in the residence and police also arrested a 41-year-old man and a 37-year-old Indonesian woman during the raid,” she told a press conference at the Seberang Perai Tengah District Police Headquarters here today.

Surina said that based on the preliminary investigation, the house only served as a transit point for the drugs before being sent to the Klang Valley for the market there.

“Police believe the two suspects are members of a syndicate whose role is to keep the drugs at the house rented by the syndicate.

“Our check found that the couple did not have a marriage certificate and the woman also did not have any travel documents,” she said.

According to Surina, the police also confiscated a motorcycle worth RM2,800, adding that the drugs seized could be used by 600,000 drug addicts.

She said the two suspects, who tested negative for drugs and have no criminal record, have been remanded until July 23 to assist in the investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Meanwhile, she said, from January to June last year, the Perlis police seized 364 kg of ganja that were smuggled in via the state’s border and made 16 arrests.-Bernama