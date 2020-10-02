Police seize ketamin worth RM1.1 million in Cheras

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have seized ketamin weighing 19.6 grammes worth about RM1.1 million from the boot of a car in Kampung Baru Salak Selatan, Cheras, on Sept 30.

Cheras district police chief ACP Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamed Zon said police also detained two local unemployed men, aged 18 and 28 years, who were in the Perodua car in the incident at 4.30 pm.

He said police on patrol in the area became suspicious when they saw a parked by the roadside in the area and decided to conduct an investigation.

‘’They found 43 large transparent plastic packets suspected to contain ketamin in the boot of the car which can meet the needs of 40,000 addicts.

‘’The 28-year-old suspect tried to escape when they were about to be arrested but was thwarted by the patrol men,’’ he told a media conference at the Cheras district police headquarters.

Mohamed Mokhsein said the 18-year-old suspect was found negative on drugs while the 28-year-old suspect was found positive on ganja, amphetamine and methaphetamine, during urine tests.

‘’The younger suspect has a record on drugs while the other has three record on drugs and one on theft,’’ he said.

He said the suspects were remanded seven days from yesterday until Wednesday and investigations were ongoing to determine the source of the drug and their involvements.

Mohamed Mokhsein said the police had also identified the owner of the car and was tracking him to help in investigation under Section 39B and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, Mohamed Mokhsein said police seized various types of drugs worth RM5,650 in a Perodua Myvi car at a bus stop in front of the Besraya Highway heading towards Razak Mansion in Cheras, here, at 11.40 am on Sept 30,

Police also detained a 23-year-old suspect with two drug records and positive on ganja who was remanded for seven days while the case was investigated under Section 39B, 12(2)(3), 6 and 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act. — Bernama