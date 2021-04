KUALA LUMPUR: Police have seized two Perodua Kancil cars including an open-top yellow Kancil which was seen cruising on the road, as viraled on social media.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief ACP Zulkefly Yahya said police impounded the yellow car while it was being driven by a 47-year-old man at 1 am, at Bandar Metropolitan, Kepong, near here.

“Inspections found that the yellow car has no road tax, no roof and its front right tyre is damaged,” he said in a statement today.

Investigations found that the owner of the car is from Raub, Pahang, who is believed to be homeless and does not hold a driving licence.

The man led police to another green Kancil car with a broken side window. and devoid of a registration number plate.

Police seized both cars under Section 64 of the Road Transportation Act (APJ) 1987 as they were not fit to be on the road and may pose a danger to other road users.

“A compound was also issued to the driver for driving without a licence,” he said. — Bernama