Police seize RM130,000 worth of illicit ciggies at roadblock

KUALA LUMPUR: About 2,700 cartons of cigarettes, believed to be contraband and worth about RM130,000, were seized by the police at a roadblock at Km 2.7 LEKAS highway heading towards Kajang at 1 am today.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said a Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) Toyota Alphard was asked to pull over for inspection.

“Police then found multiple large sacks containing cigarettes cartons believed to be smuggled and the male driver in his late 30s was arrested.

“Police seized about 2,700 cartons of cigarettes of several brands, which in total was worth about RM130,000,“ he said in a statement released today.

Mohd Zaid said the case had been referred to the Criminal Investigation Division of the Kajang district police headquarters (IPD) and investigated under Section 135 (1) (d) Customs Act 1967 for possessing or selling smuggled cigarettes. — Bernama