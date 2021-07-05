Police seize syabu, heroin-base drugs worth RM2.1 mln at Sungai Golok

TUMPAT: The police seized 36 kilogrammes of syabu and 8.4 kg of heroin-base drugs, estimated to be worth RM2.1 million, which were found abandoned on the banks of Sungai Golok near Pulau Tengkorak, here two days ago.

Kelantan deputy police chief SAC Abdullah Muhammad Piah said a team from the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) of the Tumpat police district headquarters found the drugs, in two packages, while patrolling the area at 4.30 pm.

Prior to that the team spotted two men speeding off in a boat heading towards Takbai, Thailand, he told a press conference here today.

“The seizure of the heroin-based drug is the first in Kelantan this year. Heroin-based drugs are normally re-processed to make number three heroin,” he said. — Bernama