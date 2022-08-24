Police sergeant charged with corruption involving RM4,300

BUTTERWORTH: A police sergeant pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today on three counts of corruption, involving RM4,300 in gratification last year.

Mohd Azlan Mohd Nor, 36, made the plea before judge Zulhazmi Abdullah.

On the first two charges, Mohd Azlan was alleged to have corruptly solicited RM1,500 each in gratification from Syed Shukrie Syed Radzi and Shahrul Nizam Abu Baka, who were under investigation, as an inducement to not take any action against them.

He was charged with committing the offences at the Criminal Investigation Department of the Seberang Perai Tengah police headquarters at about 5.40 pm on July 15, 2021.

The charges were framed under Section 16(a)(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

On the third count, Mohd Azlan was charged under Section 17 (a) of the same law with corruptly accepting RM1,300 in gratification from Syed Shukrie as an inducement to not take any action against him at the same police station at about 6.25 pm on Aug 8, 2021.

All the charges provide imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the sum or value of the gratification, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

Mohd Azlan, represented by lawyer Chandra Segaran, was allowed bail of RM12,000 with one surety and also ordered to surrender his passport, not to intimidate witnesses, and to report himself at the MACC office once a month.

The court set Sept 26 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Azlan Basri prosecuted.-Bernama