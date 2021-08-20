Police shoot two individuals, believed to be Abu Sayyaf group members, in Sandakan

KOTA KINABALU: Police shot dead two individuals, believed to be members of the Abu Sayyaf group, in Pulau Timbang, Sandakan, early today.

It happened in a shoot out with members of the security forces, who were in an operation to track them, at about 5 am.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali(pix), when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the incident and that investigation was in progress.

A media conference on the incident is expected to be held by the police at 10 am in Sandakan today.-Bernama