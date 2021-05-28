Police shot dead man who runs amok with parang

KULIM: Police shot dead a man who ran amok and attacked an old man with a parang at Kampung Ulu Mahang, near here, yesterday.

Kedah deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Roze Shaari said in the 11 am incident, police received information from the public on an amok incident at the village.

“Two police personnel were rushed to the scene and found the 44-year-old suspect, believed to be under the influence of drug, had attacked an old man in front of a house injuring both his hands.

“The police personnel tried to calm suspect but he ran to another house located about one kilometre from the first incident’s scene and tried to enter a shed behind the house,” he said during a press conference at Kulim district police headquarters here, yesterday.

He said while the police personnel was trying to persuade suspect to surrender, he came out of the shed and dashed at one of them wielding a parang.

“Another personnel fired twice to save his friend, the shots hit the suspect’s chest.

“From investigations, police recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia inside the shed, and the suspect, who was unemployed, had two previous criminal records including a narcotic case,” he said.-Bernama