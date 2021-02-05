Police station chief detained after testing positive for drugs - Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: A police station chief in Serdang, here, was detained after testing positive for drugs on Tuesday.

Without divulging the rank and name of the suspect, Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department director, Datuk Zamri Yahya said the suspect was confirmed positive for syabu following a urine test.

He said seven other police officers and personnel also tested negative.

‘’Drug screening examinations and tests were conducted on them following information that several police officers and personnel had attended a private party in Kuala Lumpur,’’ he told Bernama today. — Bernama