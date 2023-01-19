Police take statement from witness of grisly find along PLUS Highway

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have recorded the testimony of a witness who discovered a murder victim with body parts stuffed into a black suitcase at KM 447 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) near the Rawang Selatan interchange near here yesterday.

Without revealing further details, Sungai Buloh district police chief Supt Shafa’aton Abu Bakar said a statement from the witness, a member of the public who found the body, was recorded at 4.30pm yesterday.

“In addition, the results of a post-mortem on the body showed that the deceased was a man who was not a Malaysian citizen. Death was caused by multiple injuries, blunt and sharp.

“Police are still trying to identify the deceased,” he said when contacted by Bernama yesterday.

Yesterday, body parts were discovered near and inside a black bag (at KM 447) on the PLUS Highway near the Rawang Selatan exit. -Bernama