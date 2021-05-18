Police thwart attempt by rape suspect to escape from hospital

KUALA LUMPUR: An attempt by a rape suspect to flee during treatment at Selayang Hospital yesterday failed following swift action and alertness of policemen guarding him.

Gombak police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe, in a statement today, said in the incident, which occurred about 1 pm, the 39-year-old suspect, with his left hand in handcuff, jumped off his bed and rushed out of the hospital.

However, the swift action of two policemen who were tasked to guard the suspect, resulted in the suspect being apprehended after about a 120 metre chase, he said, adding that one of the policemen was slightly injured during a scuffle with the suspect.

He said the suspect, who was in remand for a rape case at the Sungai Buloh, was admitted to the hospital following a seizure last Sunday.

Meanwhile, in another statement issued to the press, Arifai said the police had recorded statements of eight individuals, aged between 18 and 55, for allegedly violating the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOP) during the Aidilfitri celebration at a residence in Kampung Baru, Batu Caves here, last Thursday.

He said the investigation was conducted following a 16 -second video recording of the incident which was uploaded by an Instagram account owner at 3.45 pm yesterday.

Investigations found that the incident happened on May 13 at about 3 pm and the video, showing guests in and outside the house, was recorded by a family member of the house owner, he said, adding that the guests were all family members whose house is about 20 metres away.-BERNAMA