Police to assign 94,411 personnel nationwide for GE15: IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will assign 94,411 personnel from its total of 120,557 throughout the country for duties related to the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani (pix) said this followed the dissolution of the 14th Parliament announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today to make way for GE15.

He said police would also work with all relevant agencies, especially the Election Commission (EC), to ensure that the democratic election process would be smooth.

“In addition to the deployment of members and cooperation with the EC, police will also join forces with the rescue agencies to deal with the possibility of natural disasters during GE15.

“We urge the public to work together so that the general election will take place without any untoward incidents,“ he said in a statement today.

Acryl Sani said that as mature individuals in facing the political scenario, the people should avoid touching on sensitive issues.

He added that police were committed to ensuring public safety and order at all times including during the elections.

Earlier, Ismail Sabri in a special message broadcast live by the local television stations, announced the dissolution of Parliament and said that this was to put a stop to all the voices that have been questioning the legitimacy of the alleged backdoor government.

The prime minister said with the dissolution, the mandate would be returned to the people for the country to maintain political stability and create a strong, stable and respected government after GE15.-Bernama