Police to call up singer on SOP violation during humanitarian mission

MELAKA: Rock singer and celebrity, Datuk Ahmad Azhar Othman or Awie will be called up to the Melaka Tengah police district headquarters (IPD) to assist in the investigation over the alleged violation of the standard operating procedures (SOP) during a humanitarian mission performance at a hotel in Jalan Hang Tuah here.

Melaka Criminal Investigation Department chief ACP Mohd Sukri Kaman said police would also call several other individuals including the programme’s organiser to assist in the investigation under Section 21A of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 and Regulation 18, Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Recovery Movement Control) (No. 3) 2021.

“The Melaka police received a report at 12.43 am today regarding a 42-second video clip that went viral on social media showing Datuk Awie and several other individuals violating the SOP of the Recovery Control Movement Order (RMCO) while attending a humanitarian mission at a hotel.

“Therefore, all involved in the case will be called up to the Melaka Tengah IPD to get their statements taken and investigations will be completed as soon as possible before the case is referred to the office of State Prosecution director,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Sukri urged those involved or individuals with information on the incident to help with the investigation.

In the video, Awie was seen performing at an event believed to be at a hotel that did not follow the SOP enforced to curb the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak such as wearing face masks and observing the physical distancing rule.

The performance was believed to be part of the ‘Satu Kayuhan Satu Zikir’ humanitarian mission programme for rickshaw drivers on Friday. — Bernama