Police to continue with ‘Op Tapis’ to identify drug lords

PASIR MAS: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will continue its operation and investigation to identify the masterminds behind local and international drug smuggling syndicates through several Op Tapis operations.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay(pix) said this was vital to enable the police to identify the drug lords.

“Until now, there are 2,100 individuals considered as ‘middlemen (drug pushers) who have been arrested and further investigations are ongoing to arrest the real masterminds.

“We do not deny the drug smuggling activities in the country have a link to international drug rings like in Kelantan where most of the drug supplies come from neighbouring countries,” he told reporters after visiting the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS) and checking the operations at the Malaysia-Thailand entry point here today.

During the visit, Ayob also checked the alleged ‘rat lanes’ along Sungai Golok from Pengkalan Kubor, Tumpat to Kubang Pak Hitam, Pasir Mas with acting Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun and Kelantan Customs Department director Mohd Nasir Deraman.

Ayob said of the 175 illegal bases in Kelantan, 134 of them were actively being used for smuggling activities.

Based on statistics last year, he said attempts to smuggle 2,219 kilogrammes (kg) of syabu; ganja (1,063 kg); 1.6 million horse pills (1.6 kg); heroin (100 kg); and ketamine (44 kg) via these bases and rate lanes were successfully thwarted.

Nevertheless, he admitted that it is indeed difficult to curb the smuggling activities as it was not only involved drugs, but other contraband goods.

“Therefore, during the visit, we have also discussed with the Customs Department how we could further increase our collaboration,” he said.-Bernama