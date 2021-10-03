Police to identify, help personnel burdened with debt

JOHOR BAHRU: The Royal Malaysia Police are in the midst of identifying personnel who are ridden with high debts in order to prepare the necessary assistance to lighten their burden.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim(pix) said the aid was to prevent heavily indebted staff and officers from falling into questionable and undesirable practices.

“We are looking into retirees and personnel in need, especially those who are trapped in heavy debt, for example, those who wish to send their children to study or who have personal or family problems to solve.

“When in debt, their salaries will be diminished, whereupon we have to watch over their welfare, since their duties may be compromised by inappropriate circumstances,” he said during a press conference after the handing over of donations from the Police Heritage Fund (TAWP) to 20 police retirees at the Johor Police Contingent here today.

Also present were Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department (KDNKA) deputy director Datuk Kasuahdi Ali and Johor Police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

Meanwhile, Mazlan said a total of 887 police retirees nationwide had received donations to the tune of RM1.59 million from the Police Heritage Fund (TAWP) from January to May this year.

“TAWP plays a key role in the welfare of police retirees. So we have to reach out to retirees who need help, especially those affected due to the Covid-19 outbreak,” he said.

According to him, there are five types of aid under the Police Heritage Fund, namely funeral expenses (RM1,500), transportation (RM1,000), medical (RM5,000), education (RM3,000) and natural disasters (RM10,000).

In another development, Mazlan said 4,622 premises had been ordered to close nationwide under Op Patuh, from June 25 till yesterday, with RM7,740 in compounds issued after conducting over 2 million inspections.

“This is to protect the public from Covid-19 and to ensure a safe environment. Checks and enforcement will be intensified in factories, construction sites, workers’ hostels and business premises,” he said.-Bernama