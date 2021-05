KUALA LUMPUR: Police will submit a proposal for an inquest into the death of detainee, A. Ganapathy, while in police custody, after the investigation paper was handed over to the deputy public prosecutor (DPP) office.

Gombak police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said that the investigation into the case was still ongoing, and investigation papers would be submitted to the DPP office in the near future.

He said that the police started the investigation into the case after receiving a report from the victim’s mother on March 11, who claimed that her son was beaten while in custody, causing his leg to be amputated.

Arifai said the victim was previously detained with a man on Feb 24, and remanded for 12 days from Feb 25 to March 8 to assist in the investigation of two cases, namely, a robbery at a factory and causing injuries.

“A day after the arrest, the victim, who tested positive for drugs as a result of a urine test, informed the police that he had heart disease and diabetes, and his family had sent a supply of medicine on the same day.

“The victim was taken to Selayang hospital four times to receive treatment during the period he was in detention, due to old wounds that existed before the arrest was made,” he said at a press conference at the Gombak district police headquarters here today.

He explained that the doctor who treated the victim confirmed that the man had Necrotising Fasciitis and there was no blood flow in his right leg causing his leg to have to be amputated, and the victim was confirmed dead while being treated in the intensive care unit ward of Selayang Hospital on April 18, after 43 days of treatment.

Arifai said that the post mortem conducted by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, Kuala Lumpur Hospital, found that the cause of death was Necrotising Fasciitis of the right lower limb complicated with sepsis, but they were still waiting for a full report on the matter.

“Preliminary investigation found that the victim never made a complaint after being taken to the Magistrate’s Court three times, and while receiving treatment at the hospital.

“We will call the victim’s mother and those involved in the near future, to record statements to assist in the investigation,” he said.

He also advised the public not to speculate or give views on the case as the investigation is still ongoing.

He added that people who made untrue statements on social media regarding the case will also be investigated and called in to give statements. — Bernama