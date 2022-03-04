Police tracing documents, witnesses abroad to assist in Tawfiq's case

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) is tracking and identifying several documents as well as witnesses who are abroad to assist in the investigation involving Datuk Dr Tawfiq Ayman, the husband of the former Bank Negara Malaysia governor on allegations of receiving funds linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Bukit Aman Commercial CID Department director Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said police had contacted the countries involved and have not received the required response.

“The investigation paper has been wrapped up and would be submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action but we have received orders to obtain the documents and witnesses involved,” he said in a media conference here today.

According to Mohd Kamarudin, police could not arbitrarily obtain the statements of witnesses and related documents, and have to wait for the green light from the countries involved.

Earlier. the media reported that Tawfiq via legal firm, Tetuan Jagjit, Ariff & Co had issued a statement to clarify he had not received any form of bribes from anybody.

The statement was made when former Goldman Sachs banker, Tim Leissner was testifying in the trial against his former officer Roger Ng at the High Court in Brooklyn, New York recently.

Leissner was reported to have mentioned the involvement of Tawfiq in the corruption of the joined project between PetroSaudi and 1MDB during the current trial.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had earlier reported that at least RM65 million linked to 1MDB funds was withdrawn from Singapore and was kept in a company owned by Tawfiq.-Bernama