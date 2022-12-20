Police tracking down driver involved in JB hit-and-run accident

JOHOR BAHRU: Police are tracking down the driver of a Proton Wira car believed to be involved in a hit-and-run accident in Jalan Sutera Tanjung, Taman Sutera Utama, here, yesterday.

Johor Baru North District Police acting chief Supt Fariz Ammar Abdullah said they received a report of the accident involving a Proton Wira car and a Honda Wave motorcycle at about 8 pm yesterday.

He said the accident was believed to have occurred when the car, driven by a male suspect, entered the opposite direction and hit the motorcycle of a food delivery rider who had stopped at the junction.

“The suspect sped away after the accident and drove in a reckless manner against the traffic.

“As a result of the accident, the food delivery rider suffered injuries to his back and, so far, the car driver has yet to lodge a police report,” he said in a statement today.

Elaborating, Fariz Ammar said police investigations found that the car involved in the accident had been reported stolen in the Pelangi Indah area, here, on Sunday (Dec 18).

“As a result of public information, we found the car abandoned by the roadside at Persiaran Scientex Utama in Senai at about 10 am today.

“The case is being investigated under Section 43 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and Section 379A of the Penal Code,” he said.

Earlier, a 45-second video clip on Facebook had gone viral, showing a car entering the opposite direction and crashing into the food delivery rider who had stopped at the junction. -Bernama