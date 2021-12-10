Police tracking down four individuals for allegedly mocking the disabled

KUALA LUMPUR: The police are tracking down two women and two men believed to be involved in two separate videos mocking People with Disabilities (PWD), which have gone viral on social media since yesterday.

Sentul District Police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai(pix) said this was done following a police report lodged by a woman over their actions in the video, which were also said to have abused PWD facilities.

He said the first video uploaded featured two men posing as PWDs and mocked the disabled car park facility at a shopping mall in the capital.

“They were also found to have pretended they were disabled after parking their vehicle at the parking lot there.

“Another video shows two women abusing PWD toilets at a petrol station. They also acted as if they were physically disabled,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Beh said the complainant who lodged the police report felt that all the individuals had clearly insulted the disabled in the country, and without any guilt, used the target group as material to attract viewers on social media.

He said the case was classified under Section 504 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for intentional insult and misusing social media facilities.

Earlier today, OKU Sentral President Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi lodged a police report against several individuals who misused the facilities reserved for the disabled.

She arrived at the Brickfields District Police Headquarters, here, at about 1.20 pm, and left after filing the report over an hour later.-Bernama