IPOH: Police are looking for a man in connection with a drug-related case in Kampung Tawas here.

Ipoh District Police Headquarters Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division chief DSP Wan Rosli Wan Hassan said the suspect, identified as G. Kalaiselvam, 26, was wanted by the police to assist in the investigation under Section 39A (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts can contact the investigating officer Inspector Mechelle Emass Anak Madang Usat at 010-9301626 or the nearest police station, he said in a statement. — Bernama