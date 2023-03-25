Police tracking down suspect in cat carcasses at condo case

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are tracking individuals believed to be involved in the case involving the discovery of tens of cat skeletons, organs and carcasses in a condominium unit in Bandar Sri Permaisuri, Cheras, here, on March 11.

Cheras district police chief ACP Zam Halim Jamaluddin (pix), the police received a report on the incident on March 13 and have opened an investigation paper under Section 428 of the Penal Code for mischief by killing or maiming animals.

“I confirm that we have received a report from the homeowner and the investigation is ongoing, including identifying the suspect involved,” he said briefly when contacted today.

Yesterday, the Malaysia Animal Association (MAA), on its Facebook post, said that a homeowner made a gruesome discovery of skeletons, organs and cat carcasses in a condo unit rented by a 31-year-old man in Bandar Sri Permaisuri.

The act came to light after the neighbours in the condominium complained about a foul stench emanating from the house.

MAA also urged the Department of Veterinary Services to conduct a thorough probe into the matter. -Bernama