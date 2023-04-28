Police tracking down three suspects in Bachok shooting case

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan police are tracking three individuals to assist in the investigation on the case of a 27-year-old man who was injured in the right leg after being shot in an incident in Kampung Tepus near Gunong, Bachok, yesterday.

Kelantan police chief, Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun (pix) said police received a report from the medical officer of Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital (HUSM) in Kubang Kerian who conducted an examination at 9.23 am.

“There are six suspects of which three have been arrested between 1.20 pm and 2 pm on the same day in two separate areas and we are tracking the other three.

“The results of initial investigation found that two arrests were made when they came to the canal area in Tepus village, Gunong Bachok to gamble while another was arrested when he came with three accomplices who are still at large to rob the victim’s business and gambling proceeds,“ he said in a statement today. .

Muhamad Zaki said a criminal record check found that the victim (who was shot and injured) and the three arrested, aged between 23 and 28, also had past records related to narcotics and crime cases.

“The urine screening conducted found that one of them was positive for methaphetamine.

“Initial investigations by the police found that all those arrested and the victims knew each other,“ he said.

He said all those arrested were remanded for seven days starting April 28 for further investigation under Section 307 of the Penal Code and Section 3 of the Firearms Act (Heavier Penalty).

“We are asking members of the public who have information related to this incident to come forward to the nearest police station to help track down three more suspects who are still at large to complete the investigation,“ he said. -Bernama