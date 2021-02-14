Police: Trader claims 30 G-Shock wristwatches among 60 stolen from shop

KUANTAN: A trader at Taman Mentiga Jaya, Pekan, 40 km from here, claims to have suffered losses of RM13,000 after 60 wristwatches, including those under the G-Shock brand, were stolen from his shop.

Pekan District Police chief Supt Mohd Razli Mohd Yusof said the 30-year-old victim claimed that he only realised his shop had been broken into when he turned up to open the outlet for business at 8 am today.

“The victim claims that he saw the metal grill on his front door open and the glass door broken. He also found 60 wristwatches, including 30 of the G-Shock brand, missing from the racks.

“A preliminary investigation found the padlock on the grill had been cut,” he said when contacted today, adding that further investigations are being carried out.

He also urged those with information to contact the nearest police station. — Bernama