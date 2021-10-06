Police uncover drug syndicate recruiting foreigners, unemployed

IPOH: Police uncovered a syndicate suspected of recruiting foreigners and the unemployed to carry out drug trafficking activities with the arrest of three of its members and the seizure of drugs worth more than RM270,000 in two raids in Lahat here on Monday.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid(pix) said the first raid was carried out by a team of officers and members from the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (JSJN) of the state Police Contingent headquarters (IPK) at a premises in Bandar Lahat Mines at about 5 pm which led to the arrest of a 40-year-old Indian national.

“Police found 62 packets of compacted dried leaves suspected to be ganja weighing 62 kg worth almost RM250,000 in the premises,” he told a press conference here today.

In a follow-up raid on a house in Lahat, a local woman and an Indonesian woman aged 21 and 26 were arrested and drugs valued at RM28,102.50 were seized.

Mior Faridalathrash said they also confiscated a lorry, a car, two motorcycles and jewellery worth RM86,663.

“All the suspects tested negative for drugs and had no previous criminal records. Investigation found that the syndicate had been operating for the past three months and the drugs were sold to local drug addicts,“ he said.

He said further checks found that the Indian man who had been in the country since 2014 and the Indonesian woman who had lived in the country since April had passports but did not have valid visas.

“All the unemployed suspects are being remanded for six days starting yesterday,” he said.-Bernama