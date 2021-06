MARYLAND police have defended their officers after a viral videos showed them using a Taser on a teenager and kneeing him for alleged vaping in an area where it was not allowed.

Brian Anderson, 19, has appeared on TV and urged others to stand up against police brutality.

“Don’t be afraid to stand up for what you believe in,” said during an interview with ABC News set to air on Good Morning America on Tuesday.

A video posted on Instagram showed police surrounding and tackling Anderson to the ground .

An officer was seen repeatedly thrusting his knee into the teenager in the stomach as another shouted “stop resisting”.

Watch the video here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ac7h35i_RNI